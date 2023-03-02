By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1, WBC #1 super welterweight Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) says WBO#4 super welterweight Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21KO’s) will be in dire straits if their bout for the WBO interim title goes past round four on Sunday, March 12 (Saturday, March 11 in the USA) at the Quos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia televised on Foxtel Main Event and Kayo Sports PPV and Showtime in the U.S.

“If it goes past four he’s going to be in trouble,” Tsyzu told Fox Sports. “My aim is to grab him by the neck and pull him down into the ocean and just let him sink – drown him. It will start from round one and we’ll see when he gets some air. He’s going to want to tap, he’s going to wish it was UFC.

“He’s tall but my sparring partners are much taller. He looks fragile. You can just see it, I’ve been sparring big, strong unbreakable blokes and he looks like I could crack him in half.”