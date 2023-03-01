By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Former WBA champ Tomoki Kameda (40-3, 22 KOs), 123.5, proved faster and more ferocious than WBA#13 Luis Castillo (30-5, 20 KOs), 123.25, halting him at 1:18 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday (February 25). WBA#2 Tomoki, the youngest of Kameda brothers, scored four wins in a row since he failed to win the WBC 122-pound belt from Rey Vargas on points in Carson CA in July 2019. Having established his own TMK International Promotions (named after Tomoki), it was his first appearance as its main attraction in his native Osaka. Castillo complained of a nose pain after an accidental butt in round two, the nose-bleeding Mexican looked to have lost his fighting spirit, and the third man called a halt when Tomoki battered him from all angles, though some people criticized it as a premature stoppage. WBA#2 Tomoki, nicknamed Mexicanito, looked sharp and smart.

A cousin of Kameda family, Kyonosuke Kameda (10-3-1, 7 KOs), 125.75, floored Thai veteran and ex-world challenger to Naoya Inoue, Petchbangborn Kokietgym (AKA Karoon Jarupianlerd; 49-13, 23 KOs), 124.5, in the last round and pounded out a nearly shutout decision (100-89 twice, 99-90) over ten. The Thailander started his engine from the eighth on, but it was too late to overcome his early deficits on points.

WBA #10 super-flyweight Rene Bibiano of Mexico (19-0, 7 KOs), 116.25, scored a lopsided decision (80-72 twice, 79-73) over game but limited Thailander Lerdchai Chaiyawed (8-11, 4 KOs), 115.5, over eight.

Promoter: TMK International.

