The WBO Championship Committee has ordered welterweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) to commence negotiations with Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) for a mandatory defense. The parties have twenty days to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within that timeframe, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $200,000, but the winning bid will likely be in the millions. Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process. The purse split will be no be greater than 75/25 for Crawford using a ratio based upon the average purse of each fighter’s last three fights.
IT’S ABOUT TIME THEY MAKE THESE FIGHTERS GET OFF THEIR ASSES!!!