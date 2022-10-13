WBO bantamweight champion Paul Butler goes in search of boxing immortality on December 13 when he faces Naoya Inoue for the undisputed world bantamweight title at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Inoue holds the IBF, WBA and WBC belts and wants to clean up the division before moving up in weight – but Butler warns not to count him out just yet.

“I’ve been boxing for over 20 years and all the successes and setbacks have led me here, to the biggest fight of my career, with the biggest prize in the sport on offer,” said Butler. “I am under no illusions as to the size of the task that faces me, but I have been going to bed dreaming of becoming the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world.

“Inoue is a phenomenal fighter but not one person should be underestimating me, my skills, or my resolve. I am going to Japan to write my name into the history of our sport.”