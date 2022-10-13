Things heated up at the final press conference for the clash between Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall 12-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight belts on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. It also got testy between IBF/WBO women’s superfeather champ Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and WBC superfeather ruler Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) who meet in a unification.
_
I’m soooo excited about these matchups on Saturday. I was gutted about the postponement, but we’re finally here now!
NO MORE TALKING!!!!!!
Female boxing came such a long way. Imagine in 10 more years!
Agreed it sure has. Clarissa Shields and Cecilia Braekhus have shown me that women’s boxing can be entertaining and exciting.
I’ve never been so hyped for a women’s boxing match. Hopefully, none of the so-called royal family members die before the fight so there is no further delay.
Facts: Sheilds never beat Marshall
Facts: sheilds didn’t knock out the common opposition that Marshall HAS.
sheilds will beat marchall. she is much faster than marchall.