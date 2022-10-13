Shields-Marshall Final Press Conference Things heated up at the final press conference for the clash between Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) and Savannah Marshall 12-0, 10 KOs) for the undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO middleweight belts on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London. It also got testy between IBF/WBO women’s superfeather champ Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and WBC superfeather ruler Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) who meet in a unification. _ DiBella: Kambosos will do everything to win Butler ready for Inoue Like this: Like Loading...

