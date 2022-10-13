Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) and George Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) faced off yesterday, but at today’s open workout, they were kept separate. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Devin Haney: “He’s making up every excuse in the book. He said he wasn’t going to, but now they’re saying I was holding, it was this, it was that. Whatever you want to say, he can keep saying it. The talk doesn’t matter. I’m going to go in there and do what I’m going to do regardless. No matter what referee is in there, no matter where the fight is at, it doesn’t matter.”

George Kambosos Jr: “When I went back to that dressing room {after the first fight}, my mindset changed right away. I’m a challenger again. I wasn’t upset. I’m in a familiar place, and this is where I’ve been most of my career. Doubt me? No problem. I love when they doubt me. I love when they think I have no chance. That’s OK. We’ll prove them wrong once again.”