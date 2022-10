Paro-Jarvis Final Press Conference By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Unbeaten super lightweights Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis faced off at the final press conference ahead of this Saturday Nights action from the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, Australia. The event marks the debut of Matchroom Boxing in Australia. Shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world. Haney-Kambosos workout quotes Wilder, Helenius workout quotes Like this: Like Loading...

