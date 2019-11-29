Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Radzhab Butaev 146.3 vs. Alexander Besputin 146.6
(WBA welterweight title)
Cecilia Braekhus 146.6 vs. Victoria Bustos 144.6
(WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO female welterweight titles)
Hughie Fury 234 vs. Pavel Sour 240
Joe Cordina 129.5 vs. Enrique Tinoco 129.6
Zhilei Zhang 278 vs. Andriy Rudenko 244
Venue: Casino de Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN (US), Sky Sports (UK)
–
Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Hughie Fury and Pavel Sour Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Joe Cordina and Enrique Tinoco Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Super-Featherweight title fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Zhilei Zhang and Andriy Rudenko Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson.
Zhilei Zhang and Andriy Rudenko Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. David Diamante
Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Michael Buffer
Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Oleksandr Usyk