Butaev, Besputin make weight Photos: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Radzhab Butaev 146.3 vs. Alexander Besputin 146.6

(WBA welterweight title) Cecilia Braekhus 146.6 vs. Victoria Bustos 144.6

(WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO female welterweight titles) Hughie Fury 234 vs. Pavel Sour 240

Joe Cordina 129.5 vs. Enrique Tinoco 129.6

Zhilei Zhang 278 vs. Andriy Rudenko 244 Venue: Casino de Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN (US), Sky Sports (UK)

–

Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Hughie Fury and Pavel Sour Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Joe Cordina and Enrique Tinoco Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Super-Featherweight title fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Zhilei Zhang and Andriy Rudenko Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Zhilei Zhang and Andriy Rudenko Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight fight at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Saturday night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. David Diamante Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Michael Buffer Alexander Besputin and Radzhab Butaev Weigh In ahead of their fight for the vacant WBA World title at the Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco on Tomorrow night. 29th November 2019 Picture By Mark Robinson. Oleksandr Usyk Tete, Casimero make weight Puerto Rico card pushed back a week Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

