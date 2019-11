Tete, Casimero make weight Zolani Tete 116.25 vs. John Riel Casimero 117.25

(WBO bantamweight title) Lerrone Richards 167 vs. Lennox Clarke 167.3

Sam Maxwell 139 vs. Connor Parker 139

Hamzah Sheeraz 153.2 vs. Ryan Kelly 153.2

Sam Bowen 129.4 vs. Anthony Cacace 129 Venue: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

Venue: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Queensberry Promotions

TV: ESPN+ (US), BT Sport (UK)

