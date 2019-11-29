Due to an event on December 13 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, the next show of PR Best’s “A Puño Limpio” series, which will feature unbeaten super bantamweight Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11-0, 7 KOs) against Juan Carlos Peña (30-1, 22 KOs), will now take place December 20.

Also in action will be 2008 Olympic gold medalist/welterweight contender Félix Díaz (20-3, 10 KOs) and the unbeaten junior middleweight Patrick Cora (9-0, 6 KOs) against opponents to be named.