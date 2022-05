Buatsi, Richards, Babic, Balski make weight Joshua Buatsi 174.75 vs. Craig Richards 174.25

(WBA light heavyweight eliminator) Alen Babic 208.4 vs. Adam Balski 210.25

(WBC bridgerweight silver title) Robbie Davies Jr 139.75 vs. Javier Molina 139.75

(WBA Continental super lightweight title) Chantelle Cameron 140 vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos 137.3

(WBC/IBF female super lightweight titles) Venue: O2 Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN Alimkhanuly-Dignum Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

