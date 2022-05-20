Middleweights Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly and Danny Dignum faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s clash for the WBO interim middleweight world title at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Janibek Alimkhanuly: ““I think I’m one of the most avoided fighters. And I think in the future, many are going to continue to step aside. Many will not want to face me in the ring…I’ve been preparing for this fight for a very long time. I’ve learned a lot about him. I’ve learned about all of the mistakes that he does in the ring. I’ve learned what his weaknesses are. I’m going to be playing with him, and I’m going to be showing my ‘Qazaq Style’ of fighting.”

Danny Dignum: “I’m pleased the other fighters didn’t take this fight because otherwise I wouldn’t be sitting here now with the opportunity to box for the interim world title. The opportunity came up, and I just said yes straight away. I’ve boxed to try to prove myself, and now I’ve got the opportunity, and I’ve grabbed it with both hands…I’m going to cause a big upset. I’m going to gain a lot of fans. I’m looking forward to that.”