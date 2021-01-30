World Boxing Association (WBA) interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over former WBC champ Bermain Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) to claim the vacant full WBA heavyweight title on Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Bryan kept a steady power jab in Stiverne’s face all night, although Stiverne had his moments. The end came when Bryan finally opened up in round eleven, dropping Stiverne twice with right hands. Stiverne gamely continued but the bout was stopped soon after. Time was 1:26.
Bryan will now have to fight WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr within a period not exceeding 120 days.
Anyone else embarrassed watching this nonsense fight? Didn’t pay for it but just watched the highlights on YouTube;)
The old “just flipping through the channels” excuse eh? …you gotta hand it to Don King, I can’t believe he actually pulled this off!
Congrats on the W Trev!
See you in 2 years on the next Don King promoted show!
Should fight the winner of Gallen V Browne next to give that belt some real cred.
This is great news for Bermane. This stoppage loss now qualifies him to fight for the WBA title again.
Bryan is ready for Wilder next.