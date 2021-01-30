World Boxing Association (WBA) interim heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) scored an eleventh round TKO over former WBC champ Bermain Stiverne (25-5-1, 21 KOs) to claim the vacant full WBA heavyweight title on Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Bryan kept a steady power jab in Stiverne’s face all night, although Stiverne had his moments. The end came when Bryan finally opened up in round eleven, dropping Stiverne twice with right hands. Stiverne gamely continued but the bout was stopped soon after. Time was 1:26.

Bryan will now have to fight WBA champion in recess Mahmoud Charr within a period not exceeding 120 days.