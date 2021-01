Cruiserweight Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) took a six round unanimous decision over DeShon Webster (12-4-3, 6 KOs) in the co-feature on Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. Langston outworked Webster to win 60-54, 59-55, 59-55.

Unbeaten bantamweight Joahnys Argilagos 6-0, 3 KOs) scored a four round unanimous decision over Ernie Marquez (10-16-2, 3 KOs). Scores were probably 40-36 across the board. Ring announcer said it was 39-40 3x.