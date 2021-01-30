Macias stuns Butler in Mexico Unheralded middleweight Jose de Jesus Macias (28-10-3, 14 KOs) surprised former world title challenger Steven Butler (28-3-1, 24 KOs) on Friday night in Cuernavaca, Mexico. Coming off a world title fight loss to WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata in his last fight, Butler was knocked down and stopped in the fifth round by Macias. Calebmania takes over FOX, 4 hours of boxing Bryan stops Stiverne; wins WBA heavyweight title

