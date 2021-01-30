January 30, 2021
Boxing News

Calebmania takes over FOX, 4 hours of boxing

Plant Vs Truax Weigh In4
Photo: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Literally a four-hour block of boxing tonight on the FOX network. Many will recall the bleak decades when there was ZERO professional boxing on the major over-the-air networks, so this is a great showcase for the sport. Hopefully the fights will measure up.

In the main event, unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against former world champion Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs).

Unbeaten heavyweights Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) meet in the ten round co-main event.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) battles Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round affair.

Former world champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) faces All Rivera (24-4, 18 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton making his pro debut against Nathan Sharp (4-2, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Middleweight Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mark Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round duel to open the telecast.

So six fights, and maybe some swing bouts, will air beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Acosta stops Robles, remains unbeaten
Bryan stops Stiverne; wins WBA heavyweight title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • the main event is NOT a good fight,
    not necessary , not very responsable
    lets hope Truax is not hurt, etc…

    Reply

  • this is ALL and Nothing but Hype for Plant who is just a weak champion waiting to hand over his belt for a big payday *yawn*

    Reply

  • What a joke, this dude claims to be this and that yet fighting bottom tier opponents, if you’re a champ fight top tier

    Reply

  • Plant gettin his mandatory out the way for a year so he is free for big fights. Should get 6 rds in before Truax falls apart…IF Plant wants to shine.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: