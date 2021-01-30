Literally a four-hour block of boxing tonight on the FOX network. Many will recall the bleak decades when there was ZERO professional boxing on the major over-the-air networks, so this is a great showcase for the sport. Hopefully the fights will measure up.
In the main event, unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against former world champion Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs).
Unbeaten heavyweights Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) meet in the ten round co-main event.
Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) battles Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round affair.
Former world champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) faces All Rivera (24-4, 18 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout.
Light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton making his pro debut against Nathan Sharp (4-2, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder.
Middleweight Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mark Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round duel to open the telecast.
So six fights, and maybe some swing bouts, will air beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
the main event is NOT a good fight,
not necessary , not very responsable
lets hope Truax is not hurt, etc…
this is ALL and Nothing but Hype for Plant who is just a weak champion waiting to hand over his belt for a big payday *yawn*
Just what the Doctor audit.
What a joke, this dude claims to be this and that yet fighting bottom tier opponents, if you’re a champ fight top tier
Plant gettin his mandatory out the way for a year so he is free for big fights. Should get 6 rds in before Truax falls apart…IF Plant wants to shine.