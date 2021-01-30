Literally a four-hour block of boxing tonight on the FOX network. Many will recall the bleak decades when there was ZERO professional boxing on the major over-the-air networks, so this is a great showcase for the sport. Hopefully the fights will measure up.

In the main event, unbeaten IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against former world champion Caleb Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs).

Unbeaten heavyweights Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) meet in the ten round co-main event.

Unbeaten super welterweight prospect Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) battles Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round affair.

Former world champion Rances Barthelemy (27-1-1, 14 KOs) faces All Rivera (24-4, 18 KOs) in a ten round welterweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton making his pro debut against Nathan Sharp (4-2, 4 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Middleweight Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mark Hernandez (14-4-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round duel to open the telecast.

So six fights, and maybe some swing bouts, will air beginning at 6PM ET/3PM PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.