January 30, 2021
Acosta stops Robles, remains unbeaten

Bryan “Latino” Acosta (15-0, 7 KOs) scored a seventh round KO against Pablo “Diamante” Robles (14-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night in Hermosillo, Mexico. Acosta sent Robles to the canvas twice in the first round, but Robles recovered and gave Acosta a tough fight for five rounds. The bout was halted by the referee in round seven when Acosta staggered Robles with a combination.

Cristian Olivo (15-0-1, 6 KOs) claimed the vacant WBC Youth title with an eight round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Adrián Montoya (12-1, 10 KOs). Scores were 80-71, 79-73 and 78-74.

In his pro debut, featherweight Amado “Malvado” Fernando Vargas (1-0, 1 KO), son of former world champion Fernando “Feroz” Vargas, scored a first round TKO over Héctor Montijo (1-3-1, 0 KOs). Two knockdowns.

