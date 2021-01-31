By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Team Dib

Former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib (47-6, 27 KOs) stopped WKBF kickboxing world champion Joey Baylon (0-1) of the Philippines in a scheduled ten round bout at the Entertainment Centre, Hurstville, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday.

Dib controlled the action as he connected with accurate combinations on the aggressive southpaw opponent. Baylon was deducted a point for low blows on Dib. In round seven Dib dropped Baylon then had him in trouble on the ropes when referee Kevin Hogan called it off at 2:10.

Dib told Fightnews.com® “Baylon was a tough competitor from the kickboxing world. He’s a southpaw and very awkward. For most of the time, he was pretty clean but he had point deducted for low blows when he hit me way south of the border in round five. He never hit me with anything clean but he mixed it up in the trenches. Baylon was swinging the punches but didn’t connect with anything significant. He was extremely well-credentialed in the kickboxing and Muay Thai world. Next up is a bout with Kye McKenzie. We have pretty much done the deal and the fight could be on the Tszyu v Hogan promotion on March 31.”

