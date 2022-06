Action is underway at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, Florida…

NABA welterweight titleholder “Trigger” Tre-Sean Wiggins (14-5-3, 8 KOs) smoked local favorite Travis Castellon (17-5-1, 12KOs) in the first round. Castellon down three times before it was stopped after 2:07.

In a clash for the WBA Continental Americas middleweight title, Ian “The Young General” Green (16-2, 11 KOs) outscored Anthony Lenk (17-9, 7 KOs) over ten. Scores were 99-91, 98-92, 98-92.