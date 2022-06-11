Super middleweight Zak Chelli (12-1-1, 6 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten English champion Germaine Brown (12-1, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-93, 97-94, 98-92.
Welterweight Chris Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Sebastian Formella (23-3, 11 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 97-94, 98-92.
2020 Olympic Gold Medallist Lauren Price was victorious in her long-awaited professional debut, taking a six-rounder against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir (5-3, 1 KO). Score was 60-54.
Cruiserweight YouTuber Viddal Riley (6-0, 3 KOs) needed just 51 seconds to dispatch Viddal Riley (5-8, 2 KOs).
How are 2 people in the same fight named Viddal? That has to be wrong. Or you could have won a lot of money from me.