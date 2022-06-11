By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Australian welterweight Steve Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) stopped former IBF, WBA 140 pound challlenger Apinun Khongsong (18-2, 15 KOs) in round three of a scheduled eight round contest in the main event on Saturday at Rumours International, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. Spark dropped the Thai visitor three times in round three and referee Philip Holiday called the bout off at 2:11.
Khongsong was the poor guy that the IBF deemed to be their #1 contender and had to go be slaughtered by Josh Taylor a couple of years ago.