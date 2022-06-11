Spark stops Khongsong By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Australian welterweight Steve Spark (15-2, 14 KOs) stopped former IBF, WBA 140 pound challlenger Apinun Khongsong (18-2, 15 KOs) in round three of a scheduled eight round contest in the main event on Saturday at Rumours International, Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia. Spark dropped the Thai visitor three times in round three and referee Philip Holiday called the bout off at 2:11. Paul, Serrano headline at MSG Aug 6 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

