BOXXER today announced the signing of former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement. Currently ranked #2 by the WBO and #3 by the WBC, Parker’s debut for BOXXER and Sky Sports will be announced in the near future.

“In signing with Ben Shalom and BOXXER I’m excited for the next phase of my career, where I will become a two-time world champion on Sky Sports, the best TV platform in sports. I’ve had a great relationship with Sky Sports in the past, with many great fight nights against the leading British heavyweights – I’ll fight absolutely anyone put in front of me,” said Parker.