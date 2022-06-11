June 11, 2022
Boxing News

BOXXER inks Joseph Parker

BOXXER today announced the signing of former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) to an exclusive long-term promotional agreement. Currently ranked #2 by the WBO and #3 by the WBC, Parker’s debut for BOXXER and Sky Sports will be announced in the near future.

“In signing with Ben Shalom and BOXXER I’m excited for the next phase of my career, where I will become a two-time world champion on Sky Sports, the best TV platform in sports. I’ve had a great relationship with Sky Sports in the past, with many great fight nights against the leading British heavyweights – I’ll fight absolutely anyone put in front of me,” said Parker.

Bryan-Dubois undercard results

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>