By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Ensenada, Baja California’s super middleweight Carlos Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) scored a first round knockout over Vicent Rodriguez (40-11-1, 21 KO’s) of Argentina. A crunching body shot by Ocampo did it as the referee reached a ten count at 2:06.

Lightweight Japhethlee Llamido (8-0, 3 KOs) of Norwalk, California won a unanimous decision over Saul Hernandez (17-16-1, 12 KO’s) of Tijuana, Mexico. It was a fast paced first round and in round two, Hernandez came out attacking to the body and kept pressing, Llamido picked his shots and attacked patiently. Keeping busy in round three, Hernandez stalked as Llamido boxed trying to keep Hernandez away.

Past the halfway mark, Llamido kept his distance boxing in the fourth as Hernandez kept pressing the action stalking looking to make a dog fight out of it, late in the round Hernandez appeared to be fatigued as Llamido wailed away to close the round. In the fifth, Llamido boxed effectively connecting as Hernandez was gassed looking to finish the fight. The sixth and final round, Llamido fought conservatively tallying up points as Hernandez swung for the fences, but his aggression cost him as a counter shot by Llamido floored Hernandez. The Mexican was up fighting but Llamido boxed his way to a decision win.

All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

In the opening bout, super welterweight Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KO’s) scored a quick first round knockout over Hassan Coleman (0-1) of Los Angeles. During an exchange, a body shot by Estrada did it as the referee waved it off at 1:51 of the first round.