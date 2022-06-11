#1 contender Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) knocked out and dethroned WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Dubois aggressively took the fight right to Bryan from the opening bell. Other than a few jabs, Bryan seemed to be almost in survival mode. Dubois finally connected with a left hook that dropped Bryan face first in round four to end it. Time was 1:58. Dubois becomes the new WBA heavyweight champion (regular version).
Groan
LOL, I dont think anyone is surpised by the outcome. Bryan was a champion on paper placed by Don King through favortism and influences behind the scenes. Byan had his 15 minutes of fame and Don King gets some cash promoting it. Yep, nuff said.
That was some hilarious low level production ppv haha
You know the fight was going to be bad when Bryan showed up so fat his trunks barely fit him
And the least shocking news of the day…. At least the WBA has to be feeling a little better about the guy they call “champion.” I’m not sure how great Dubois is, but nothing was worse than Trevor Bryan.
Yep, good point.
Omyyy. Not shocking
Great great now hopefully this means Don King is going away, forever
Yep. Say what you will about Dubois, he does have serious power. And Bryan, though he lost 8lbs from his previous 2 fights, still needs to lose another 20. He looked really bad.
Not even close to competitive…. I never thought he was a top 25 guy, let alone a guy that should be competing for titles. What happened in Guidry’s fight? I never saw it.
I can’t find anything on Guidry’s fight. I’m thinking Dubois – Bryan was scheduled to go at a certain time and they put it on at that time and they’ll have any others after…. or maybe it fell out??
Was Dubois / Bryan not the main event?
How bad was this production. Announcers horrible Mancini horrible boxing is just a joke
Where does Don King go from here?
Assisted living based on his age…. 🙂
regular version ..hehe