#1 contender Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) knocked out and dethroned WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Dubois aggressively took the fight right to Bryan from the opening bell. Other than a few jabs, Bryan seemed to be almost in survival mode. Dubois finally connected with a left hook that dropped Bryan face first in round four to end it. Time was 1:58. Dubois becomes the new WBA heavyweight champion (regular version).

Like this: Like Loading...