“The only words are ‘and the new’ and I am just so glad it is now,” said newly-crowned WBA heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois after his demolition of Trevor Bryan on Saturday night in Miami. “It is happening now and we have made it real, my dad and my family, I’ve done everyone proud, the country and I can’t wait.

“In the first round I was just trying to figure him out and see what he had. I said I was going to test the chin and I just went for it.

“He brought out something in me, he brought out a wicked left hand! It was a punch-perfect ending, and I am just so happy. I had a few rough patches during this camp, but we pulled through and we got the victory.

“I am just so happy to have got this world title. This is what all the hard work was for and, no disrespect to Trevor, but his 0 had to go and I was just in there on a demolition mission.

“I am ready for whoever is next. I believe this will instantly make me a better fighter now. When you win the world title they say you become next level so names like Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are all on my hitlist. I will fight whoever Frank puts me in with next.

“It has been amazing. Coming out here and winning a world title is what I dreamed of as a little kid and now it has finally happened.”

Trevor Bryan: “I’m feeling alright. I knew he was going to come out with big punches, and I was trying to land some and let him tire himself out. But I wasn’t shooting my jab enough.”