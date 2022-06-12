In a clash between unbeaten junior featherweights, it was Victor Santillan (12-0, 4 KOs) who rocked KO artist Carlos “Purin” Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs) several times to win 77-75, 78-74, 78-74 over eight rounds.

Junior welterweight Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) handed once-promising prospect Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (20-3, 9 KOs) a brutal second round TKO loss. After two knockdowns, the bout was finally stopped by the ring doctor with Linger teeing off.

Other Results:

Armani Almestica TKO6 Eliseo Villalobos (lightweight)

Orlando Gonzalez TKO5 Pablo Cruz (featherweight)

Omar Rosario W6 Julio Rosa (super lightweight)

Frevian Gonzalez W4 Refugio Montellano (lightweight)

Christina Cruz W4 Maryguenn Vellinga (female flyweight)