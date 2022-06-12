In a clash between unbeaten junior featherweights, it was Victor Santillan (12-0, 4 KOs) who rocked KO artist Carlos “Purin” Caraballo (15-1, 14 KOs) several times to win 77-75, 78-74, 78-74 over eight rounds.
Junior welterweight Dakota Linger (13-5-3, 9 KOs) handed once-promising prospect Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (20-3, 9 KOs) a brutal second round TKO loss. After two knockdowns, the bout was finally stopped by the ring doctor with Linger teeing off.
Other Results:
Armani Almestica TKO6 Eliseo Villalobos (lightweight)
Orlando Gonzalez TKO5 Pablo Cruz (featherweight)
Omar Rosario W6 Julio Rosa (super lightweight)
Frevian Gonzalez W4 Refugio Montellano (lightweight)
Christina Cruz W4 Maryguenn Vellinga (female flyweight)
I don’t want to say it’s a career-ending loss for Vargas, but he is never to be taken seriously again. Full credit to Linger.
Not to get off subject, but I was waiting for this card to start on skytv and they played the sugar ray Leonard vs Wilfred Benitez fight for the title when they were both undefeated and 23 and 21 years old respectively. You don’t see that anymore. And you don’t see anyone like Ray, man he was special. I recommend watching that if you get a chance. And not too long after that he took on an undefeated Tommy Hearns in another phenomenal performance. This doesn’t happen anymore and it’s sad. Berlanga fights nobody and Crawford will be like 36 when he fights a 32/33 year old Spence. Ray would have destroyed either one. If you don’t believe me watch the Benitez fight.
Some can take the rigours of a 72-8 Amateur career and continue onto a successful pro career. Some ? Cannot. Vargas is just 24 years old and a suddenly shot fighter. I do not know how easily he makes the weight or how seriously he takes his training but here and as per the Zepeda fight, he looked drained and pasty pale on fight night with nary a drip of sweat to be seen and appears to have literally ZERO punch resistance at this stage ! Clearly a career over scenario for Vargas when losing to guys of Linger’s calibre.