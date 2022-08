Breidis-Huni on Oct 29? By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing It has been reported that three-time world champion Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) has “verbally agreed” to fight Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) at heavyweight on Saturday, October 29, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Breidis lost the IBF cruiserweight championship to Jai Opetaia in July. Huni is a former 2019 bronze medalist in the world amateur championships and currently holds the Australian heavyweight title. Bivol vs. Zurdo lands in UAE Floyd Mayweather Jr Exclusive Interview Like this: Like Loading...

