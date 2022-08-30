By Jeff Zimmerman

Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. was in Dallas Monday to promote the pre-Grand Opening of one of his new Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Club’s Cedar Hill. Hundred’s of fans came out in the Texas heat to get a glimpse of TBE who was recognized by local dignitaries for his contribution to the city and the youth. The event was also attended by the legendary “Lone Star Cobra” Donald Curry and Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

Mayweather talked about his recent induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame, his promotional tours in Texas for his fights with the “Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez and keeping active fighting exhibitions in this exclusive Fightnews.com® interview.

