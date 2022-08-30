By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
The Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame held their Induction Dinner on Friday at the Crown Casino hotel in Melbourne, Victoria with inductions for 2019 and 2020. President Brett McCormick said to Fightnews.com® “Congratulations to all the 2019 and 2020 inductees including former world champions Sharyn Anyos and Gairy StClair also former world title challenger Hussein Hussein. The Australian Boxing Hall of Fame salutes all the inductees”
In attendance were IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia who was given a great reception also former three time world champion Jeff Fenech, former IBF super featherweight champions Barry Michael and Robbie Peden, former Commonwealth super welterweight champion Charkey Ramon, Commonwealth welterweight champion Julian Holland and former Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Nedal Hussein. Promoters Peter Maniatis and Paul Nasari were also in attendance.
McCormick said, “I would like to thank our Master of Ceremonies, Bruce Eva also the founder of the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame David Hanvey, our Vice President Angie McCormick, and Committee members Peter Banks, Damian Membrey and Dilworth Timewell who are the hardest working committee in the country.”
PIONEERS
2019 Micko Walsh
2020 Nipper Peakes
OLD-TIMERS
2019 Mick King
2020 Alan Westbury
VETERANS
2019 Len Dittmar
2020 Kid Young
MODERNS
2019 Sharon Anyos
2020 Hussein Hussein
NON-COMBATANTS
2019 Dick Lean
2020 Frank Quill
INTERNATIONALS
2019 Luigi Colluzzi
2020 Gary St Clair