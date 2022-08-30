By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame held their Induction Dinner on Friday at the Crown Casino hotel in Melbourne, Victoria with inductions for 2019 and 2020. President Brett McCormick said to Fightnews.com® “Congratulations to all the 2019 and 2020 inductees including former world champions Sharyn Anyos and Gairy StClair also former world title challenger Hussein Hussein. The Australian Boxing Hall of Fame salutes all the inductees”

In attendance were IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia who was given a great reception also former three time world champion Jeff Fenech, former IBF super featherweight champions Barry Michael and Robbie Peden, former Commonwealth super welterweight champion Charkey Ramon, Commonwealth welterweight champion Julian Holland and former Commonwealth super bantamweight champion Nedal Hussein. Promoters Peter Maniatis and Paul Nasari were also in attendance.

McCormick said, “I would like to thank our Master of Ceremonies, Bruce Eva also the founder of the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame David Hanvey, our Vice President Angie McCormick, and Committee members Peter Banks, Damian Membrey and Dilworth Timewell who are the hardest working committee in the country.”

PIONEERS

2019 Micko Walsh

2020 Nipper Peakes

OLD-TIMERS

2019 Mick King

2020 Alan Westbury

VETERANS

2019 Len Dittmar

2020 Kid Young

MODERNS

2019 Sharon Anyos

2020 Hussein Hussein

NON-COMBATANTS

2019 Dick Lean

2020 Frank Quill

INTERNATIONALS

2019 Luigi Colluzzi

2020 Gary St Clair