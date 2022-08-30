Shot of the Day Saul “Canelo” Alvarez works out for media at House of Boxing in San Diego, California, ahead of his bout against Gennadiy Golovkin on the September 17 Matchroom Boxing card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Results from Camden, NJ Like this: Like Loading...

