Unbeaten middleweight Tahmir Smalls stopped Joel Guevara in the opening round of their scheduled six-round bout on Sunday night aboard the Battleship New Jersey in Camden, New Jersey. Smalls, 23 years old of Philadelphia, dropped Guevara four times en route to a dominating victory to raise his record to 9-0 with six knockouts. Guevara of Charleston, West Virginia falls to 4-8-1. The fight capped off an eight-bout card in front of a capacity crowd on the famed warship that has been converted into a tourist attraction.

Danny Murray dropped Michael Gibbons in round four on his way to a six-round unanimous decision over Michael Gibbons in a junior welterweight fight. Scores were 59-54 across the board for Murray of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, who is now evened up at 6-6. Gibbons of Atlanta, Georgia is 0-1-1.

Elezer Olmeda won a four-round split decision over previously undefeated Aaron Newmones in a welterweight bout, Olemda of Camden, New Jersey won two cards by 40-36 and 39-37 tallies, while Newmones took a card by a 39-37 score. Olmeda is 2-2. Newmones of Atlantic City, New Jersey is 1-1.

Timothy Tyler stopped Davon Hall at the end of round three of their scheduled four-round super middleweight bout. Tyler of Philadelphia is 1-3 with one knockout. Hall of Wilmington, Delaware is 0-4.

Tyrone Arzeno stopped Eder Clervoix at the end of round two of their four-round featherweight contest. Arzeno of Philadelphia is 1-1. Clervoix of Montreal, Quebec, Canada is 1-2.

Anthony Dill stopped Ramese Brown at the end of round three of their junior middleweight fight. Dill of Hatboro, PA was making his professional boxing debut (Has MMA and Kickboxing) experience. Brown of Bellmawr, New Jersey was also making his pro debut.

Tunde Fatiregun took a four-round split decision from Greg Hackett in a cruiserweight bout. Fatiregun of Queens, New York took cards by 40-36 and 39-37 scores. Hackett took a card by 39-37. Fatiregun is 1-2. Hackett of Philadelphia is 3-21-1.

Drew Aguilar dropped Carlos Nunez in the opening 20 seconds of their lightweight bout, and that proved to be the difference in Aguilar’s four-round unanimous decision. Scores were 39-36 and 38-37 twice for Aguilar of Cherry Hill, New Jersey who is now 2-0. Nunez of Westchester, New York is 0-1-1.

R&B Promotions is back on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat in Atlantic City. Full details will be announced shortly