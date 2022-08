By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to announce the passing of former world champion Rigoberto “El Pequeno Veneno” Riasco who died in Panama City at the age of 69. Riasco went into the history books as the first WBC super bantamweight champion ever when he defeated Waruinge Nakayama in eight rounds at the New Panama Gym in Panama City on April 3, 1976. He successfully defended the title twice and finished with a record of 26-9-4 with 13 KOs.