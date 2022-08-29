August 29, 2022
Huge Labor Day Weekend for boxing on tap with big events on both Saturday and Sunday. Let’s get to it…

WEDNESDAY
WBC strawweight champion Nakhon Ratchasima (38-1, 23 KOs) defends against late sub Norihito Tanaka (20-8, 10 KOs) in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. A live stream will likely be available.

SATURDAY
DAZN presents WBC franchise super flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) defending against Argi Cortés (23-2, 10 KOs) at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The undercard features a rematch between WBA female featherweight champion Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KOs) and Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KOs), a clash for the vacant IBF light flyweight title between Hector Flores (20-0-4, 10 KOs) and Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KOs), and super featherweight terror Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (32-1, 29 KOs) against unbeaten Jorge Mata (14-0-2, 10 KOs).

* * *

FITE has a $19.99 PPV topped by “Prince” Albert Bell (21-0, 6 KOs) against Nicolas Polanco (20-2-1, 11 KOs) from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

* * *

Also, Sky Sports in the UK has a card headlined by former WBO champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) against Hassan Mwakinyo (20-2, 14 KOs) from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. It’s possible some US outlet could pick up that feed. Stay tuned.

SUNDAY
FOX has a $74.99 PPV featuring heavyweight contenders former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. (34-2, 22 KOs) and longtime contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In the co-feature, lightweights Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) and Eduardo Ramírez (27-2-3, 12 KOs) collide in a 12-round WBC eliminator. Also, three-division champion Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KOs) in his first action in three years as he battles former title challenger Miguel Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight attraction, plus unbeaten lightweight José Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KOs) duels former world champion Jezreel Corrales (26-4, 10 KOs) in the 10-round opener.

There will also be not one, but two boxing telecasts leading into the PPV.

FS1 will air a bout between undefeated super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KOs) against Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Then the FOX network will air a ten-rounder between unbeaten super welterweights Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) and Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KOs).

Note: In a non-televised eight-rounder, former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin faces former Olympian Devin Vargas.

