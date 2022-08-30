WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his world title against mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Dmitry Bivol: “The fight with Zurdo has been brewing for some time, many things have been said. Now we have the chance to take care of things with our actions in the ring, and not our words outside of the ring.”

Zurdo Ramirez: “I’m happy that the fight is finally happening despite all the challenges. It’s been a long time coming and I look forward to a great night come November 5. I would fight Bivol anywhere – including Mars, but I know we’ll put on a great show in Abu Dhabi. I’m happy overall and very thankful to the WBA, Mr. Gilberto Mendoza and the Golden Boy family for being on this journey with me.”