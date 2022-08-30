August 30, 2022
Boxing News

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva?

Rumors are pretty strong that YouTube boxer Jake Paul will (5-0) will take on MMA legend-turned-boxer Anderson Silva on Showtime Pay-Per-View October 29. If this fight does take place, the 47-year-old Silva may very well be the betting favorite. The odds actually opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2). However, the initial action was predominantly for Silva. Since the odds moved, the money currently is pretty even on both sides.

Current odds on BetOnline.ag are:

Jake Paul +100 (1/1)
Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)

Bivol vs. Zurdo lands in UAE

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I’m surprised he would take Silva over Junior, but it is a better fight. I expect Silva to win.

    Reply
    • >