Rumors are pretty strong that YouTube boxer Jake Paul will (5-0) will take on MMA legend-turned-boxer Anderson Silva on Showtime Pay-Per-View October 29. If this fight does take place, the 47-year-old Silva may very well be the betting favorite. The odds actually opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2). However, the initial action was predominantly for Silva. Since the odds moved, the money currently is pretty even on both sides.
Current odds on BetOnline.ag are:
Jake Paul +100 (1/1)
Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)
I’m surprised he would take Silva over Junior, but it is a better fight. I expect Silva to win.
Wow! Got to hand it to Paul for fighting an MMA guy who can box.