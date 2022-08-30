Rumors are pretty strong that YouTube boxer Jake Paul will (5-0) will take on MMA legend-turned-boxer Anderson Silva on Showtime Pay-Per-View October 29. If this fight does take place, the 47-year-old Silva may very well be the betting favorite. The odds actually opened at Paul -180 (5/9) and Silva +150 (3/2). However, the initial action was predominantly for Silva. Since the odds moved, the money currently is pretty even on both sides.

Current odds on BetOnline.ag are:

Jake Paul +100 (1/1)

Anderson Silva -130 (10/13)