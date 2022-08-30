August 30, 2022
Glanton-Aguilar collide Sept 9

Undefeated cruiserweight  Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (16-0, 13 KOs) will battle Mario “El Ruso” Aguilar (22-7, 18 KOs) in the ProBox TV main event on Friday, September 9, for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global title. The two heavy-handed bangers will fight in a scheduled ten-round bout at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and the card will be streamed live worldwide at PROBOXTV.comand the ProBox TV app ($1.99/mo).

Due to Juan Huerta’s illness, his WBO Latino lightweight title fight against Miguel Madueno – the original September 9 main event – has moved to October 26 in San Juan to be a ProBox TV featured event at the WBO Convention.

