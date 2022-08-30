It was announced today that WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs), who ascended to the full title after the organization’s previous champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade elected to leave the division, will make the first defense of his world title later this year on a Top Rank on ESPN card.

“Demetrius Andrade had no interest in fighting me,” said Alimkhanuly. “I wanted to fight him because I know I would knock him out. He ran away to super middleweight to avoid fighting me. But don’t worry, Demetrius. After I unify the belts at middleweight, we can fight.”

“The middleweight nightmare is here to stay! Now that I am a world champion, I will continue to show that ‘Qazaq Style’ is the best style.”

“I’d have no issue fighting Jermall Charlo for his WBC title. We are both champions, so let’s unify the belts. Charlo would be easy work for me, and he knows that. Champions should fight other champions. It’s too bad the other so-called ‘champions’ do not feel that way.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum added, “I would pick Janibek over any middleweight in the world. He is a southpaw with tremendous power and will reign over the division for a very long time.”