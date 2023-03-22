Undefeated light heavyweight contender Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KOs) recently signed an exclusive multi-fight, multi-year agreement with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Buatsi will next fight on May 6 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

GH3 Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated super middleweight Junior “The Young God” Younan (17-0-1, 11 KOs) to a co-promotional deal with Amaury Piedra. Younan’s father/trainer is Sherif Younan.

Jeter Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated junior welterweight Ahmad Muhammad Jones to a promotional contract. Jones, 23 years-old of Baltimore, Maryland is 4-0 with two knockouts. Jones is trained by Marvin McDowell.