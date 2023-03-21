Global streaming service and television network ProBox TV has been on fire lately. Last weekend they streamed the entertaining scrap between Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne. This week they have picked up worldwide television rights for the WBO cruiserweight world title clash between Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) and David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) on Saturday. ALL ProBox TV subscribers in the USA, Canada, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), NORDICS (Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark), France, Holland, Turkey, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Thailand, Philippines and South Korea can all watch the event as part of their monthly or yearly subscription.

