March 21, 2023
Inoue injured, Fulton fight postponed

ESPN has announced that the highly anticipated May 7 clash between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton for the unified WBC/WBO super bantamweight title has been postponed after Inoue suffered an undisclosed injury in training. ESPN, which planned to stream the bout on ESPN+ in the early morning hours, said the bout will be rescheduled for later this summer.

    • >