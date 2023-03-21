ESPN has announced that the highly anticipated May 7 clash between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton for the unified WBC/WBO super bantamweight title has been postponed after Inoue suffered an undisclosed injury in training. ESPN, which planned to stream the bout on ESPN+ in the early morning hours, said the bout will be rescheduled for later this summer.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That’s too bad, but as long as THIS is the fight that they’re going to make, then it’s okay. Definitely want them both to be 100% or as close to it as possible – so a couple of months, or whatever it turns out to be, is just fine.
Bummer
It was too good to be true
Not good….
it is money…one wants more
You know who I blame? Donald Trump, are we still blaming him for everything that goes wrong in the world?