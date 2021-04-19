By Brad Snyder at ringside

Photos: Bob Ryder

Promoter Vick Green hosted his first Pulse Boxing show since the Covid-19 pandemic Saturday night. The Toledo sellout crowd was treated to five bouts. The main event had fan favorite Antwan Jones (7-0, 2 KOs) in the spotlight. Jones looks the part of a fighter being tall with a muscular physique. It’s amazing that at his size he is able to hit the requirements for the super middleweight division.

But even with the gifts given to Jones, he shows his trouble with power. Also, the ability of Dylan Carlson (1-3-1) to move Jones backwards, shows how much work the 31-year-old prospect, Jones has ahead of himself. The fight had a slow start in the first two rounds. It was not until the third, Carlson caught Jones in the corner allowing him to connect and for the fight to gain momentum. It seemed Carlson won some rounds, but Jones won by unanimous decision (60-54, 58-56, 58-56). The (60-54) score was embarrassing, as the (58-56) scores were closer to what this writer actually witnessed.

The night’s most impressive fighter was the featherweight debut of Wayne Lawrence (1-0). Lawrence looked seasoned and wielded massive power. Round three had Lawrence getting a very tough opponent Waldo Zamudio (0-2) knocked down twice. All three judges had the bout a unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35) in favor of Lawrence.

In other fights, Maurice Anthony improved to (3-1, 3 KOs) by defeating Elias Moreno (3-4, 2 KOs) by KO at the 2:14 minute mark of Round two. The fight was held in the welterweight division.

Heavyweight James Evans improved his record to (2-0, 2 KOs) by beating Jayden Taulker (0-1) by KO at 2:59 of the second round.

The night started off with super middleweight class Caleb Hernandez (5-0, 5 KOs) defeating Michael Rycraft (4-1-1, 3 KOs) by TKO at 2:59 of the fourth round.

