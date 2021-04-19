April 18, 2021
Torres, Madueno demolish foes

Boxing returned on Sunday night with three super lightweight fights at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California.

Unbeaten Ruben “Ace” Torres (15-0, 12 KOs) needed just 64 seconds to blow away Diego Contreras (11-4, 5 KOs). Contreras down 2x.

Unbeaten Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueno (23-0, 21 KOs) destroyed Bergman Aguilar (15-7-1, 5 KOs) in the first round. A body shot ended it at 2:59.

George “El YuYu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO) outpointed Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez (17-17-1, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder. Scores were 60-54 3x.

Hanna Gabriels wins WBC women's LH belt

