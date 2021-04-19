Boxing returned on Sunday night with three super lightweight fights at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California.

Unbeaten Ruben “Ace” Torres (15-0, 12 KOs) needed just 64 seconds to blow away Diego Contreras (11-4, 5 KOs). Contreras down 2x.

Unbeaten Miguel “El Explosivo” Madueno (23-0, 21 KOs) destroyed Bergman Aguilar (15-7-1, 5 KOs) in the first round. A body shot ended it at 2:59.

George “El YuYu” Acosta (11-1, 1 KO) outpointed Edgar “Pito Lupillo” Ramirez (17-17-1, 14 KOs) in a six-rounder. Scores were 60-54 3x.