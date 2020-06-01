June 1, 2020
Boxing News

Boxing PPV slated for Saturday

Boxing’s opening bell rings once again on Saturday evening, June 6, when former IBF super welterweight world champion “King” Carlos Molina headlines the first event on a new Facebook platform boxing pay-per-view series. The opening matchup of a five-bout, Spanish-language, non-spectator broadcast walks to the ring at 9 p.m. ET. Fight fans from around the globe can catch the action exclusively on the FightNight Live and King Carlos Promotions Facebook pages for $5.

Headlining as well as promoting, the former world titleholder Molina (31-11-2, 10 KOs) will face Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.
In the 10-round co-featured bout, Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico, will face Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico. Highlighting the undercard will be Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico’s Denilson Jair Valtierra (10-0, 5 KOs) taking on Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico’s Aurelio Hernandez (8-4-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Also, in action will be Mexico City super middleweight Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against San Luis Potosi, Mexico’s Luis Acuna Rojas (2-8-1). In the opening bout, Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico’s Cristián Martín Medina García will make his four-round featherweight debut against an opponent to be announced.

