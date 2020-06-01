Boxing’s opening bell rings once again on Saturday evening, June 6, when former IBF super welterweight world champion “King” Carlos Molina headlines the first event on a new Facebook platform boxing pay-per-view series. The opening matchup of a five-bout, Spanish-language, non-spectator broadcast walks to the ring at 9 p.m. ET. Fight fans from around the globe can catch the action exclusively on the FightNight Live and King Carlos Promotions Facebook pages for $5.

Headlining as well as promoting, the former world titleholder Molina (31-11-2, 10 KOs) will face Michi ‘El Matador’ Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs), of Leon, Mexico, in the ten-round junior middleweight main event.

In the 10-round co-featured bout, Alejandro ‘Pajaro’ Davila (19-1-2, 7 KOs), of Mexico City, Mexico, will face Nestor Fernando ‘La Chispa’ Garcia, (23-20-1, 17 KOs), of Queretaro, Mexico. Highlighting the undercard will be Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico’s Denilson Jair Valtierra (10-0, 5 KOs) taking on Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico’s Aurelio Hernandez (8-4-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Also, in action will be Mexico City super middleweight Elio German Rafael (15-3, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown against San Luis Potosi, Mexico’s Luis Acuna Rojas (2-8-1). In the opening bout, Uruapan, Michoacán, Mexico’s Cristián Martín Medina García will make his four-round featherweight debut against an opponent to be announced.