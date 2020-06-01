The U.S., Mexico, and Germany are already good to go for June boxing cards. The U.K. will join the party in July. MTK has announced that they have Fight Night events set to take place once a month for the foreseeable future that will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank. Discussions are also currently ongoing with other broadcasters. Initial events will be held behind closed doors under the jurisdiction of the British Boxing Board of Control and will strictly follow government guidelines.