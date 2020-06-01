June 1, 2020
Boxing News

ESPN announces June fight schedule

ESPN has announced its first batch of shows as live boxing finally returns to the airwaves. All of the action below will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with the exception of Navarrete-Lopez in Mexico City. No spectators will be allowed.

June 9:
Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Felix Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs)
Mikaela Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) vs. Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10 KOs)

June 11:
Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) vs. Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs)
Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) vs. Luis Coria (12-2, 7 KOs)

June 16:
Joshua Greer Jr. (22-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Mike Plania (23-1, 12 KOs)
Giovanni Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) vs. Antonio Demarco (33-8-1, 24 KOs)

June 18:
Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs)
Gabe Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) vs. Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs)

June 20:
Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) vs. Uriel Lopez (13-13-1, 6 KOs)

June 23:
Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs)
Christopher Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. Jason Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs)

Plania-Greer to clash June 16

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >