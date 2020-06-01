ESPN has announced its first batch of shows as live boxing finally returns to the airwaves. All of the action below will take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with the exception of Navarrete-Lopez in Mexico City. No spectators will be allowed.

June 9:

Shakur Stevenson (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Felix Caraballo (13-1-2, 9 KOs)

Mikaela Mayer (12-0, 5 KOs) vs. Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10 KOs)

June 11:

Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) vs. Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs)

Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) vs. Luis Coria (12-2, 7 KOs)

June 16:

Joshua Greer Jr. (22-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Mike Plania (23-1, 12 KOs)

Giovanni Santillan (25-0, 15 KOs) vs. Antonio Demarco (33-8-1, 24 KOs)

June 18:

Jose Pedraza (26-3, 13 KOs) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs)

Gabe Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) vs. Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs)

June 20:

Emanuel Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) vs. Uriel Lopez (13-13-1, 6 KOs)

June 23:

Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) vs. Joshua Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs)

Christopher Diaz (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. Jason Sanchez (15-1, 8 KOs)