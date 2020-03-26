With no boxing currently going on, networks have been forced to replay “greatest hits” fights. On Monday night ESPN presented both Fury-Wilder fights, and Wednesday night it was a five-hour telecast featuring Tyson Fury, Terence Crawford, Teofimo Lopez, Michael Conlan and Mayweather-Pacquiao.

On Saturday night, Showtime will re-air three of the epic Israel Vázquez vs. Rafael Márquez fights, apparently leaving out their fourth meeting.

Of course, there are lots of boxing replays for DAZN and ESPN+ subscribers, and tons of full matches and extended highlights on YouTube, so there is no shortage of boxing to watch. But as Chicago promoter Bobby Hitz is fond of saying…

“Boxing… It’s Better Live!”