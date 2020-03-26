Today: George Foreman scored a fifth round KO over David Haye in the eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament. Big George now faces Mike Tyson in one semi, while Muhammad Ali meets Joe Frazier in the other semi.

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is under self-quarantine after a March 9 meeting with Prince Charles, who later tested positive for coronavirus. A.J. is not showing any symptoms and he is scheduled to defend his titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in London on June 20.

A boxer and trainer from the Turkish boxing team have been infected by the coronavirus. Both were at the Olympic qualifier in London. The IOC said in a statement that it’s “not possible to know the source of infection.”

Amir Khan has offered a new 60,000 square foot four-story building due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the UK National Health Service to help people affected by the coronavirus. Thank you Amir.