Trainers, Champion Makers

On Thursday, the World Boxing Council and WBC University presented their fourth WBC Talk, which aims to bring knowledge and support to the world boxing family during these hard challenging times. There were two separate panels.

Panelists:

Robert Garcia (trainer)

Joe Gallagher (trainer)

Ismael Salas (trainer)

Manny Robles (trainer)

Former world champion Jessie Vargas

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC President.

Pepe Sulaiman, WBC LA Office head

Victor Silva – Moderator

The WBC feels deeply honored for counting today with such extraordinary panel. Topics covered include:

How to train while in quarantine?

Is it hard having to stop a fight?

What´s the importance of trainers in the boxer’s life?

Is punching power natural or built?

Opinion regarding amateur vs pros at the Olympics

And many other important aspects of trainers…

Earlier, the Spanish version of round 4 of WBC TALKS was carried out, featuring a panel of top-level trainers, who shared with all their experiences within gyms.

Panelists:

Mauricio Sulaimán – President of the World Boxing Council

Pepe Sulaiman – Director of the Los Angeles WBC office

Manel Berdonce: 3-star AIBA Coach, Former Olympic Coach and BOX Commentator

Eduardo Hernández – WBC Youth Champion

Alfredo Caballero – Coach and manager

Rigo Alvarez – Former World Champion and trainer

Manuel Kochul – Trainer

Manuel Jr. and Eduardo Kochul – Trainers

Eduardo Rocky Hernandez – Boxer

Ismael Salas – Trainer

Victor Silva – Moderator

For the director of the WBC office in Los Angeles, Pepe Sulaimán, it is very important to give a platform, to these men who are the creators of the champions, because the work and influence of the coach may well determine the success of boxers. He assured that many of the coaches even become like “parents” of these boys, since they not only train them, but also guide them to support even in personal matters. To start the talk, Pepe started with the direct question, Are boxers stronger than before? How much has changed the way of training young men?

Alfredo Caballero, was emphatic when saying that today boxers are no longer like before, as the competition has forced them to be more explosive and stronger. He said that the character of the boys is different now. He commented that training, as well as sport lives in a constant evolution, therefore, the coach’s task is also to study new techniques, to let experts intervene in their areas because today the boxer must be covered by all aspects: nutrition, physical preparation, conditioning, psychological care.

Rigoberto Álvarez said that he considers that today the competition has returned with the most demanding trainers because all gyms use new technologies and techniques in search of evolution and take their fighters to the highest level. He added that currently, it has been sought to professionalize the training by having graduates focus on the sports field, which empowers boxers.

All our panelists according to their experiences and the terrain covered agreed: “We are living in an era of super athletes and super boxers.”

Mr. Manuel Kochul, who as he defined: lives, eats and breathes boxing, is convinced that it is a constant evolution, the fighters change, the techniques, but if something prevails, then it’s discipline and dedication, a good trainer knows from that the moment a boy walks through the door of the gym, what are his qualities and weaknesses.

“We must understand that many times the coach becomes like a second father, as coaches, we cannot separate that relationship, because sometimes, we must understand when they are having a bad time when something worries them, They have their problems and that’s what we must also understand, support and advise them About, ” he commented

At this point, the boxer Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez said that in his case, he cannot imagine his sports life without his coach the former WBC champion Isaac Bustos, since he has been with him since he was 10 years old and Today, he is not just part his team but part of the family.

Manel Berdonce recognized that it is important to generate a close relationship with boxers, but it should never be forgotten that the coach is a model and that respect must always prevail above all else.

Ismael Salas, considered one of the best Cuban coaches, expressed that the maturity of a trainer takes much longer to come, because one must be very aware that success and the boys’ career is in their hands, so a coach must develop the boxer, guiding him with the best advice.

Reaffirming this point, Rigoberto Álvarez talked a bit about why he left his brother Saúl in the hands of Chepo Reynoso, who should be noted, has brought the champion to the top of success, making him one of the best fighters of the moment.

“Back then I had a vision, but not maturity, a lot of people started to get closer and that overwhelmed me, honestly I did not want to make mistakes in Saúl’s career, he was inexperienced and I knew that I would not make the best decisions. I remember that at the time I was highly criticized, but possibly I could not have taken him to be the star he is now,” he commented.

Regarding the current situation we are going through due to the COVID-19 virus that keeps us at home and stopped actions also in the sports field, our panelists concluded that everyone is doing everything possible to keep in touch with their pupils through the new technologies to be able to send them routines, exercises that keep them active and of course diets that allow them to keep the right weight, understanding, of course, that wear and tear is not the same.

