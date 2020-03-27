Update: Muhammad Ali knocked out late sub Sonny Liston in round five in today’s eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament semi-final and will face the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between Mike Tyson and George Foreman on Sunday.
This is bizarre. World Boxing Super Series organizers have announced that Ali-Frazier 4 is off due to unforeseen circumstances. Replacing Smokin’ Joe against Muhammad Ali in the eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament will be Sonny Liston today at 3PM ET/noon PT.
So far, six people have contracted coronavirus during the suspended Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London. Three boxers from Croatia, and two boxers and a coach from Turkey.
The AIBA, currently frozen out of the 2020 Olympics, is looking to get back into the good graces of the IOC. AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane says the organization is waiting for information from the IOC to have an ability to put a new plan for major events 2021.
Oscar De La Hoya and his wife Millie Corretjer have donated $250,000 to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital to assist with COVID-19 expenses.
OMG! I hope Joe is okay!!
the turnover time between fights was way too short. Don’t blame him 2bh
That’s an excellent point CB. PERHAPS asking him to fight Muhammad Ali on 2-3 days rest after fighting Lennox Lewis is a bit too much – man would need at least a week.
Tore his virtual rotator cuff during his match against Lewis.
They should have had Liston fight Frazier since Ali beat Liston twice already.
Should have had Joe Louis or Jack Johnson step in.
I just got the inside scoop Joe Frazier hurt his left hand in a sparring session.
Muhammad Ali was truly the greatest heavyweight in history!
I’m guessing Joe Frazier’s heirs probably wanted $$.