Update: Muhammad Ali knocked out late sub Sonny Liston in round five in today’s eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament semi-final and will face the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between Mike Tyson and George Foreman on Sunday.

This is bizarre. World Boxing Super Series organizers have announced that Ali-Frazier 4 is off due to unforeseen circumstances. Replacing Smokin’ Joe against Muhammad Ali in the eWBSS fantasy heavyweight tournament will be Sonny Liston today at 3PM ET/noon PT.

So far, six people have contracted coronavirus during the suspended Olympic boxing qualifying tournament in London. Three boxers from Croatia, and two boxers and a coach from Turkey.

The AIBA, currently frozen out of the 2020 Olympics, is looking to get back into the good graces of the IOC. AIBA Interim President Mohamed Moustahsane says the organization is waiting for information from the IOC to have an ability to put a new plan for major events 2021.

Oscar De La Hoya and his wife Millie Corretjer have donated $250,000 to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital to assist with COVID-19 expenses.