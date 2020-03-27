Boxing, just as many other activities, has slowed down or stopped globally. However, this is is not a reason for the protagonists to stop improving every day. Even boxing referees can continue working, as Luis Pabón explained in a video made for the World Boxing Association (WBA), and which is part of the set of activities that the WBA Academy has been developing for months to train referees worldwide.

–

The referee’s work is very important in the ring. Pabón says that imagining different situations and how to proceed in some of them can help referees do their jobs better.

From their own homes and in the midst of this situation, referees can continue to practice every day for the benefit of boxing. The Puerto Rican referee is very experienced and has been in great world championships, but he is an example that we should never stop learning and improving.